Mötley Crüe Officially Name John 5 as Mick Mars’ Replacement in Touring Lineup

"I am honored to carry on Mick’s legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs"

John 5 replaces Mick Mars in Motley Crue
John 5, photo by Amy Harris
October 27, 2022 | 4:36pm ET

    Mötley Crüe have officially named Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 as a new member of their touring lineup. He replaces founding member Mick Mars, who retired from touring on Wednesday (October 26th) due to his ongoing battle with the degenerative disease Ankylosing Spondylitis.

    John 5 had been rumored to take Mars’ place, even before the latter officially announced his retirement. In recent days, John 5 posted pictures of himself hanging out with Mötley Crüe members Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and Vince Neil during a celebration of Lee’s 60th birthday.

    In the statement that Mars’ representative issued on Wednesday night, it was made clear that Mars would still “continue as a member of the band,” but would no longer play shows with them. However, the Crüe’s statement on Thursday (October 27th) reads as if it’s a complete departure.

    Mötley Crüe’s full statement reads:

    “While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace. To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honor his musical legacy. We will carry out Mick’s wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We’ll see you Crüeheads out on the road! Vince, Tommy, & Nikki.”

    John 5 added, “I am honored to carry on Mick’s legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs.”

    Motley Crue Def Leppard 2023 World Tour
     Editor's Pick
    Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Announce 2023 World Tour

    After a successful North American run this past summer, Mötley Crüe are taking their co-headlining tour with Def Leppard worldwide in 2023. So far, dates in Mexico, South America, the UK and Europe have been announced.

    See Mötley Crüe’s official announcement in the tweet below.

