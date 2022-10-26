Mötley Crüe Guitarist Mick Mars Retires from Touring

Founding Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has retired from touring, according to an official statement released on Wednesday evening (October 26th). The veteran musician will still remain an official member of the band, but will no longer hit the road with the legendary rock act due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.).

After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Mötley Crüe finally embarked on their co-headlining “Stadium Tour” with Def Leppard this past summer. The outing was an enormous success, grossing $173.5 million in ticket sales. Now, it appears that the tour marked Mars’ last with the Crüe.

The full statement, issued by Mars’ representative to Variety, reads as follows:

“Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band. Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard recently announced that they’ll continue touring together in 2023, embarking on a world tour that will make stops in Mexico, South America, the UK, and Europe.

Recent reports have suggested that Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 would take over Mars’ spot in the Crüe’s touring lineup, although John 5 dismissed those stories as “just a rumor.”

This is a developing story…