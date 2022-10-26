Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mötley Crüe Guitarist Mick Mars Retires from Touring

The veteran rocker will remain a member of the Crüe, but will no longer play shows with the band

Advertisement
Mötley Crüe Mick Mars retires touring
Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe (photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
October 26, 2022 | 7:54pm ET

    Founding Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has retired from touring, according to an official statement released on Wednesday evening (October 26th). The veteran musician will still remain an official member of the band, but will no longer hit the road with the legendary rock act due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.).

    After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, Mötley Crüe finally embarked on their co-headlining “Stadium Tour” with Def Leppard this past summer. The outing was an enormous success, grossing $173.5 million in ticket sales. Now, it appears that the tour marked Mars’ last with the Crüe.

    The full statement, issued by Mars’ representative to Variety, reads as follows:

    “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band. Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard recently announced that they’ll continue touring together in 2023, embarking on a world tour that will make stops in Mexico, South America, the UK, and Europe.

    Motley Crue Def Leppard 2023 World Tour
     Editor's Pick
    Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Announce 2023 World Tour

    Recent reports have suggested that Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 would take over Mars’ spot in the Crüe’s touring lineup, although John 5 dismissed those stories as “just a rumor.”

    This is a developing story…

Around The Web

Latest Stories

high on fire municipal waste 2022 tour

High on Fire and Municipal Waste Announce December 2022 US Co-Headlining Tour

October 26, 2022

floor jansen cancer

Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Reveals That She Has Cancer

October 26, 2022

katatonia Sky Void of Stars new album 2023 Atrium song

Katatonia Announce New Album, Share Melancholic Lead Single "Atrium": Stream

October 26, 2022

show me the body 2023 tour

Show Me the Body Announce 2023 North American Tour Ahead of New Album

October 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mötley Crüe Guitarist Mick Mars Retires from Touring

Menu Shop Search Newsletter