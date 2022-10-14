MOUNT WESTMORE Announce New Album Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort

West Coast rap supergroup MOUNT WESTMORE have announced a new album fittingly titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, out on December 9th via Mount Westmore/MNRK Music Group. They also shared a teaser of their upcoming single, “Too Big,” featuring Bay Area mainstay P-Lo ahead of its release on October 21st.

The quartet consisting of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40 was expected to release an album together in April 2021 after Too $hort teased it in an interview with DJ Vlad. To the chagrin of fans, the group instead dropped their debut project, Bad MFs, as an NFT in June of this year via the blockchain platform Gala Music.

This time around, the 16-track Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort will be available across all digital platforms, but currently not much else is known about the album. Thus far, MOUNT WESTMORE have widely shared their debut single, “Big Subwoofer,” and “Bad MF’s,” the latter of which arrived as a music video this past March.

Watch MOUNT WESTMORE’s teaser for “Too Big” below.

In related news, Snoop Dogg has a solo project produced by Dr. Dre on the way called Missionary. A nod to his classic debut, Doggystyle, it will be out on Death Row Records, which Snoop acquired this past February.