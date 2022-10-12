MUNA Cover Taylor Swift’s “august” on New Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

MUNA are the latest band to issue a Live at Electric Lady EP for Spotify, and their addition to the streamer’s ongoing series features a wispy cover of Taylor Swift’s “august.” Listen to the complete project below.

Electric Lady is, of course, the famed New York City recording studio originally commissioned by Jimi Hendrix. In recent years, Father John Misty, Patti Smith, and Japanese Breakfast have performed in its hallowed halls, and MUNA spoke highly of their experience. “The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open, it often leads to making new creative choices while you’re in the midst of recording,” they shared. “‘August’ took on this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn’t anticipated, but we just went with.”

Where Swift’s folklore track originally runs with a crisp polish, MUNA strip “august” down to its acoustic building blocks as Katie Gavin keeps their voice to a low murmur. The song rounds off the five-track EP, which also includes “Anything But Me,” “Kind of Girl,” “Taken,” and “Silk Chiffon,” cuts from the band’s recent self-titled album.

MUNA are in the midst of a North American tour that wraps up later this month. In November, they’ll head across the pond for a run of shows in the UK. Grab tickets to their upcoming dates here, and while you’re at it, revisit our recent interview with the band.

Live at Electric Lady EP Artwork:

Live at Electric Lady EP Tracklist:

01. Anything But Me

02. Kind of Girl

03. Taken

04. Silk Chiffon

05. August (Taylor Swift cover)