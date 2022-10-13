Stanning BTS ‘Shipisode: Namgi/YoonJoon

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Stanning BTS is setting sail on another entry of our ‘Ship Series, and this time we’re looking at Namgi, the relationship between RM and Suga.

Advertisement

Related Video

Join host Kayla and Bethany as they explore the personal bond between these two members of the BTS rap line. They’ll take you back to Namgi’s earliest days together, through some of the highlight moments of their friendship, right up until this year’s Fact Music Awards.

Listen to this special ‘Shipisode Stanning BTS above or wherever you get your podcasts. Don’t forget sure to like, review, and subscribe to the show, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

ICONICs can also pick up their own Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two colors!

Advertisement

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

This month’s charity is The Star Legacy Foundation in recognition of Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month. The Star Legacy Foundation has numerous resources about how to support bereaved parents with understanding, as well as education on prevention efforts which may lead to a reduction of these tragedies. October 15th is World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Day, and we’re asking for your participation in the International Wave of Light, in which people all over the world will light a candle at 7:00 p.m. local time to honor the lives of babies gone too soon.