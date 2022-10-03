Neil Giraldo on Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction, Challenging Pop Audiences, and Reimagining Romeo & Juliet

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Guitarist/producer and Pat Benatar’s husband and songwriting partner Neil Giraldo talks with Kyle Meredith about being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Beneta.

Advertisement

Related Video

Giraldo also shares his thoughts on the rest of the Rock Hall’s Class of ‘22 and the background players that should also get their due. He goes on to talk about assumptions and judgments we make towards artists, giving back to the musical community, and his advice to younger musicians. He also discusses the new musical he and Pat are working on that reimagines Romeo & Juliet using Benatar’s songs, as well as injecting complex rhythms through songs like “We Belong” to challenge the pop radio audience.

Listen to Neil Giraldo talk Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Remember to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.