Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Neil Giraldo on Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction, Challenging Pop Audiences, and Reimagining Romeo & Juliet

The songwriter/producer and husband to Benetar also talks about the rest of the Rock Hall Class of ‘22

Neil Giraldo Pat Benatar
Kyle Meredith with Neil Giraldo, photo by Travis Shinn
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
October 3, 2022 | 1:04pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Guitarist/producer and Pat Benatar’s husband and songwriting partner Neil Giraldo talks with Kyle Meredith about being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Beneta.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Giraldo also shares his thoughts on the rest of the Rock Hall’s Class of ‘22 and the background players that should also get their due. He goes on to talk about assumptions and judgments we make towards artists, giving back to the musical community, and his advice to younger musicians. He also discusses the new musical he and Pat are working on that reimagines Romeo & Juliet using Benatar’s songs, as well as injecting complex rhythms through songs like “We Belong” to challenge the pop radio audience.

    Listen to Neil Giraldo talk Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Remember to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Nick Mason Kyle Meredith

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason on Touring the Early Catalog, New Floyd Music, and Remixing Animals

September 30, 2022

Metric Formentera

Metric’s Emily Haines and James Shaw on Letting Go, Exposing Pain, and Johnny Marr

September 28, 2022

kyle meredith with lauv meditation hotline

LAUV on Existential Crises, Inner Child Therapy, and His Meditation Club Hotline

September 26, 2022

Santigold Spirituals kyle meredith with podcast

Santigold on New Album Spirituals, Women in Music, and Her Own Line of Tea

September 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Giraldo on Pat Benatar’s Rock Hall Induction, Challenging Pop Audiences, and Reimagining Romeo & Juliet

Menu Shop Search Newsletter