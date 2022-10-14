Menu
Neil Young Announces Harvest 50th Anniversary Reissue, Shares Live Version of “Heart of Gold”: Stream

Including three outtakes, a previously unreleased concert, and a behind the scenes documentary

neil young harvest 50th anniversary reissue
Neil Young in 1971, photo by Henry Diltz
October 14, 2022 | 1:23pm ET

    Neil Young will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his fourth studio album, Harvest, with a deluxe reissue out on December 2nd via Reprise.

    Available on 3xLP or 3xCD, the box set will come with the original album; three studio outtakes; a previously unreleased BBC solo performance recorded on February 23rd, 1971; and a documentary called Harvest Time. Also included are a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein.

    The outtakes included in the reissue are “Bad Fog of Loneliness,” “Journey Through the Past,” and “Dance Dance Dance.” Meanwhile, Harvest Time features footage from Young’s “Harvest Barn” sessions in Northern California along with recording sessions in Nashville and London.

    Related Video

    Pre-orders are ongoing. Scroll onward for the artwork and full tracklist.

    As a preview, Young has shared a live version of “Heart of Gold” taken from the BBC concert. Watch the music video below.

    Young recently announced a new album with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded at Rick Rubin’s famed Shangri-La studio in Malibu, it’s slated for release on November 18th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

    neil young harvest 50th anniversary reissue artwork

    Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
    Harvest
    01. Out on the Weekend
    02. Harvest
    03. A Man Needs a Maid
    04. Heart of Gold
    05. Are You Ready for the Country?
    06. Old Man
    07. There’s a World
    08. Alabama
    09. The Needle and the Damage Done
    10. Words (Between the Lines of Age)

    Neil Young Live in Concert at the BBC
    01. Out on the Weekend
    02. Old Man
    03. Journey Through the Past
    04. Heart of Gold
    05. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
    06. A Man Needs a Maid
    07. Love in Mind
    08. Dance Dance Dance

    Harvest Outtakes:
    01. Bad Fog of Loneliness
    02. Journey Through the Past
    03. Dance Dance Dance

