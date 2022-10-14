Neil Young Announces Harvest 50th Anniversary Reissue, Shares Live Version of “Heart of Gold”: Stream

Neil Young will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his fourth studio album, Harvest, with a deluxe reissue out on December 2nd via Reprise.
Available on 3xLP or 3xCD, the box set will come with the original album; three studio outtakes; a previously unreleased BBC solo performance recorded on February 23rd, 1971; and a documentary called Harvest Time. Also included are a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein.
The outtakes included in the reissue are “Bad Fog of Loneliness,” “Journey Through the Past,” and “Dance Dance Dance.” Meanwhile, Harvest Time features footage from Young’s “Harvest Barn” sessions in Northern California along with recording sessions in Nashville and London.
Pre-orders are ongoing. Scroll onward for the artwork and full tracklist.
As a preview, Young has shared a live version of “Heart of Gold” taken from the BBC concert. Watch the music video below.
Young recently announced a new album with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded at Rick Rubin’s famed Shangri-La studio in Malibu, it’s slated for release on November 18th. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:
Harvest (50th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
Harvest
01. Out on the Weekend
02. Harvest
03. A Man Needs a Maid
04. Heart of Gold
05. Are You Ready for the Country?
06. Old Man
07. There’s a World
08. Alabama
09. The Needle and the Damage Done
10. Words (Between the Lines of Age)
Neil Young Live in Concert at the BBC
01. Out on the Weekend
02. Old Man
03. Journey Through the Past
04. Heart of Gold
05. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
06. A Man Needs a Maid
07. Love in Mind
08. Dance Dance Dance
Harvest Outtakes:
01. Bad Fog of Loneliness
02. Journey Through the Past
03. Dance Dance Dance