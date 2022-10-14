Neil Young Announces Harvest 50th Anniversary Reissue, Shares Live Version of “Heart of Gold”: Stream

Neil Young will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his fourth studio album, Harvest, with a deluxe reissue out on December 2nd via Reprise.

Available on 3xLP or 3xCD, the box set will come with the original album; three studio outtakes; a previously unreleased BBC solo performance recorded on February 23rd, 1971; and a documentary called Harvest Time. Also included are a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein.

The outtakes included in the reissue are “Bad Fog of Loneliness,” “Journey Through the Past,” and “Dance Dance Dance.” Meanwhile, Harvest Time features footage from Young’s “Harvest Barn” sessions in Northern California along with recording sessions in Nashville and London.

Pre-orders are ongoing. Scroll onward for the artwork and full tracklist.

As a preview, Young has shared a live version of “Heart of Gold” taken from the BBC concert. Watch the music video below.

Young recently announced a new album with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded at Rick Rubin’s famed Shangri-La studio in Malibu, it’s slated for release on November 18th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

