Netflix to Launch Ad-Supported Plan for $6.99 Per Month Beginning in November

Subscribers of the tier can expect to see between 4 to 5 minutes of commercials per hour of content

Netflix basic with ads
Photo via Netflix
October 13, 2022 | 1:23pm ET

    Ads are coming to Netflix beginning in November.

    Following months of speculation, the streamer plans to launch its ad-supported tier beginning November 3rd at a monthly price point of $6.99.

    Subscribers of the ad-supported tier can expect to see between 4 to 5 minutes of commercials per hour of content, including both pre-roll and in-content ads.

    The ad-supported plan will also not include Netflix’s full content catalog. A “limited number” of movies and TV shows — estimated to be between 5% and 10% of Netflix’s current titles — “won’t be available due to licensing restrictions,” Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters disclosed. Additionally, subscribers of the plan will not have the ability to download titles for offline viewing.

    Netflix’s “Basic with Ads” plan will launch in the US, Canada, Australia, Brasil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK beginning in November.

    Netflix will continue to offer its ad-free plans at higher price points: Basic($9.99 per month), Standard ($15.49), and Premium ($19.99).

    The ad-supported tier arrives after a tumultuous year for Netflix, which suffered back-to-back subscriber losses in the first two quarters of 2022. Although the service redefined the television advertising industry years ago by refusing to run spots during their programs, the company’s course correction trades consumer-forward aesthetics for a more price-conscious alternative. The hope is that it will boost both subscribers and revenue in the longterm.

    “We’ve left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say, ‘Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don’t mind advertising,'” Netflix co-EO Ted Sarandos said in an interview earlier this year. “We’re adding an ad tier; we’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We’re adding an ad tier for folks who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads.'”

Netflix to Launch Ad-Supported Plan for $6.99 Per Month Beginning in November

