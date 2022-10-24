Menu
20 Stars Who Almost Have an EGOT

The rare list to feature Adele, Martin Scorsese, and the South Park guys

Almost EGOT Winners
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC); Eminem, courtesy of the artist; Adele, courtesy of the artist, Bad Education (HBO)
October 24, 2022 | 3:08pm ET

    Awards and the entertainment industry go hand in hand, as celebrating the accomplishments of people within the industry and recognizing entertainment legends is now an ingrained part of the culture. While winning multiple awards for one’s achievements is seen as evidence of exemplary talent, winning awards at the four most prominent ceremonies — to EGOT — is an entirely different story.

    EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners are seen as the best of the best within their respective crowds. First coined by actor Philip Michael Thomas in 1984, its an accomplishment that many within the entertainment industry strive for. However, as of 2022 only 17 people have ever achieved the status, including John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Robert Lopez, Mel Brooks, Alan Menken, Whoopi Goldberg, and Audrey Hepburn.

    The reason it’s so hard to achieve an EGOT is that it requires a person to achieve greatness across the worlds of film, television, music, and theater. Regardless, there have been many actors/actresses, directors, and musicians who have reached the cusp of EGOT status. And as the 2023 awards season grows closer, it’s likely we’ll see more people added to that list.

    Here are 20 people we think have a chance at obtaining EGOT status sometime down the line.

    Adele

    MISSING: A Tony Award

    Emmy Win: Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special for One Night Only (2022)

    Academy Win: Best Original Song for Skyfall (2013)

    Grammy Win: Six Grammy Awards including Album of the Year for 21 (2012)

    Eminem

    MISSING: A Tony Award

    Emmy Win: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for The Pepsi Superbowl LVI Halftime Show

    Academy Win: Best Original Song for Lose Yourself (2003)

    Grammy Win: 15 Grammys including Best Rap Album for The Marshall Mathers LP Z (2015)

    Jessica Lange

    MISSING: A Grammy Award

    Emmy Win: 3 Emmys including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie for American Horror Story: Coven (2014)

    Academy Win: 5 Academy Awards including Best Actress for Blue Sky (1995)

    Tony Win: Best Actress in a Play for Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2016)

    Elton John

    MISSING: An Emmy Award

    Tony Win: Best Original Score for Aida (2000)

    Academy Win: 2 Academy Awards including Best Original Song for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

    Grammy Win: 6 Grammy Awards including Best Musical Show Album for Aida (2001)

    Hugh Jackman

    MISSING: An Oscar

    Emmy Win: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety Program for The 58th Tony Awards (2005)

    Tony Win: Best Actor in a Musical for The Boy from Oz (2004)

    Grammy Win: Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media for The Greatest Showman (2019)

    Trey Parker & Matt Stone

    MISSING: An Academy Award

    Emmy Win: 5 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Animated Program(for programming less than one hour) for South Park (2009)

    Tony Win: 3 Tony Awards including Best Book of a Musical for Book of Mormon (2011)

    Grammy Win: Best Musical Theater Album for Book of Mormon (2012)

