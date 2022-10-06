Nickelback are throwing it back to the ’80s on their new single, “Those Days.” The song makes a number of pop-culture references to the decade, including mentions of Guns N’ Roses, Motörhead and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

The ballad is the second song we’ve heard from Nickelback’s upcoming album, Get Rollin’, following the very heavy first single, “San Quentin.” The new tune is reminiscent of the band’s 2005 hit “Photograph,” both in terms of its nostalgic lyrics and its musicality (and its schmaltziness, for that matter).

“Those Days” features lines like, “Remember when the street lights came on/ We had to be home/ Remember when Elm Street came on/ Couldn’t watch it alone,” and “Remember when they played ‘Purple Rain’ to our first slow dance/ Remember when we thought that first base was just holding hands.”

Meanwhile, GN’R and Motörhead get mentioned in the same verse: “Remember every poster we had hangin’ on the wall/ Remember every t-shirt we stole, from the local mall (Ace of Spades by Motörhead)/ Remember Guns N’ Roses came out we were standing in line/ Remember front row at that show, camped out all night (Got so high ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’).

Nickelback’s new album, Get Rollin’, is set to arrive on November 18th. Check out the lyric video for “Those Days” below. Previously, the band previewed the album with “San Quentin.”