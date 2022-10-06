Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nickelback Name Check Guns N’ Roses, Motörhead, and “Purple Rain” in New Song “Those Days”: Stream

The tune's lyrics are filled with '80s nostalgia

Nickelback new song Those Days
Nickelback
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 6, 2022 | 12:14pm ET

    Nickelback are throwing it back to the ’80s on their new single, “Those Days.” The song makes a number of pop-culture references to the decade, including mentions of Guns N’ Roses, Motörhead and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

    The ballad is the second song we’ve heard from Nickelback’s upcoming album, Get Rollin’, following the very heavy first single, “San Quentin.” The new tune is reminiscent of the band’s 2005 hit “Photograph,” both in terms of its nostalgic lyrics and its musicality (and its schmaltziness, for that matter).

    “Those Days” features lines like, “Remember when the street lights came on/ We had to be home/ Remember when Elm Street came on/ Couldn’t watch it alone,” and “Remember when they played ‘Purple Rain’ to our first slow dance/ Remember when we thought that first base was just holding hands.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, GN’R and Motörhead get mentioned in the same verse: “Remember every poster we had hangin’ on the wall/ Remember every t-shirt we stole, from the local mall (Ace of Spades by Motörhead)/ Remember Guns N’ Roses came out we were standing in line/ Remember front row at that show, camped out all night (Got so high ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’).

    Nickelback new album Get Rollin'
     Editor's Pick
    Nickelback Announce New Album Get Rollin’, Unveil Heavy Single “San Quentin”: Stream

    Nickelback’s new album, Get Rollin’, is set to arrive on November 18th. Check out the lyric video for “Those Days” below. Previously, the band previewed the album with “San Quentin.”

Around The Web

Latest Stories

steel panther new album on the prowl

Steel Panther Announce New Album, Share Raunchy Lead Single "Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)”: Stream

October 6, 2022

Jamila Woods Boundaries new song stream

Jamila Woods Sets Her "Boundaries" on New Song: Stream

October 6, 2022

crooked royals counterfeit premiere

New Zealand Band Crooked Royals Premiere New Song "Counterfeit": Stream

October 5, 2022

bscbr cover children of the grave black sabbath band

Angel Deradoorian, Nick Zinner, Greg Fox Cover Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave": Stream

October 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nickelback Name Check Guns N' Roses, Motörhead, and "Purple Rain" in New Song "Those Days": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter