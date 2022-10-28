Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Issues Update on Breast Cancer Surgery

Earlier this week, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In the message, she shared the news that she was hoping to get the tumor removed this week and that her prognosis was “very good.”

Now, Jansen has issued an encouraging update via social media, letting fans know that the surgery “went well.”

“The tumor removal surgery went well without any surprises,” she wrote. “I’m recovering well and should be up and about soon. It will take a few weeks to know what the findings are regarding the tumor and lymph node that will be tested. I’ll keep you posted.”

She added, “I want to use this opportunity to thank the medical staff that took care of me. All done with so much care, empathy, and professionalism! I felt completely safe in your capable hands! You all are troopers, and not just in the hospital I went to, but worldwide. Thank you!!”

When making the initial announcement earlier this week, Jansen said she was hopeful to still tour Europe with Nightwish in late November.

See Floor Jansen’s update via Twitter below.