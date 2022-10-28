Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Issues Update on Breast Cancer Surgery

"The tumor removal surgery went well without any surprises"

Advertisement
Nightwish by Tina Korhonen
Nightwish by Tina Korhonen
October 28, 2022 | 1:58pm ET

    Earlier this week, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In the message, she shared the news that she was hoping to get the tumor removed this week and that her prognosis was “very good.”

    Now, Jansen has issued an encouraging update via social media, letting fans know that the surgery “went well.”

    “The tumor removal surgery went well without any surprises,” she wrote. “I’m recovering well and should be up and about soon. It will take a few weeks to know what the findings are regarding the tumor and lymph node that will be tested. I’ll keep you posted.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She added, “I want to use this opportunity to thank the medical staff that took care of me. All done with so much care, empathy, and professionalism! I felt completely safe in your capable hands! You all are troopers, and not just in the hospital I went to, but worldwide. Thank you!!”

    When making the initial announcement earlier this week, Jansen said she was hopeful to still tour Europe with Nightwish in late November.

    See Floor Jansen’s update via Twitter below.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Avatar new album Dance Devil Dance

Avatar Announce New Album Dance Devil Dance, Release Title Track: Stream

October 28, 2022

disturbed divisive unstoppable tracklist artwork new album single metal rock music news stream listen

Disturbed Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album Divisive: Stream

October 28, 2022

Crosses

Chino Moreno's ††† (Crosses) Announce New EP, Unveil Single "Vivien": Stream

October 28, 2022

John 5 replaces Mick Mars in Motley Crue

Mötley Crüe Officially Name John 5 as Mick Mars' Replacement in Touring Lineup

October 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Issues Update on Breast Cancer Surgery

Menu Shop Search Newsletter