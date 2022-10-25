Nita Strauss Unleashes New Song “The Wolf You Feed” Featuring Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz: Stream

Guitarist Nita Strauss has unveiled the new single “The Wolf You Feed” featuring Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz, along with an accompanying music video.

Strauss and White-Gluz make for a mighty duo on the hard-hitting track. Strauss lays down dynamic riffs and the masterful shredding she became known for as the lead guitarist in Alice Cooper’s touring band. Meanwhile, White-Gluz wields her imitable harsh-clean vocal style, which will be immediately recognizable to fans of her work in Arch Enemy.

The track follows Strauss’ 2021 rock hit “Dead Inside,” which featured Disturbed’s David Draiman. It would seem Strauss is set on tapping A-list vocalists for her as-yet-unannounced second solo album, with “The Wolf You Feed” fulfilling the guitarist’s longtime desire to collaborate with Alissa White-Gluz.

“If you look back at old interviews from the last ten years, any time I was asked about collaborating with a vocalist in the future, Alissa White-Gluz was always the first name out of my mouth,” remarked Strauss in a press release. “She is truly one of my favorite vocalists and performers in the industry and creating this track together was everything I hoped it would be!”

Added White-Gluz: “Nita and I finally got to collaborate — something we have both wanted to do for years! ‘The Wolf You Feed’ is a kickass, catchy metal track with a really cool vibe. I kept the ‘two wolves’ analogy as a foundation throughout the song while playing up the dichotomy of the two sides of the tug-of-war we all have inside us. I recorded my parts in my home studio and it was an absolute pleasure to build this song with Nita. I am honoured to be a part of it! Can’t wait to do this again!”

Strauss is currently working on her aforementioned second solo album, so stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for updates and a potential release date. Meanwhile, Strauss continues to tour as a member of Demi Lovato’s backing band following her exit from Alice Cooper’s band. Tickets for Lovato’s upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Below you can watch the music video for “The Wolf You Feed.”