Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Reunite as NxWorries, Share “Where I Go”: Stream

Their first new music since 2016's Yes Lawd!

NxWorries, photo by Alex Figs
October 19, 2022 | 1:24pm ET

    Anderson .Paak and hip-hop producer Knxwledge have officially reunited as the duo NxWorries. To mark their return, they’ve shared a new single called “Where I Go” featuring H.E.R.

    NxWorries actually previewed “Where I Go” — sans H.E.R.’s verse — back in 2020 during a virtual performance at 88rising’s Double Happiness Winter Wonder Festival. On the track, .Paak is as sly and explicit as ever, singing, “I know we do a lot of fast and slow/ I know I’m gon’ contradict myself/ I know you gon’ ride the dick like a pro.”

    Meanwhile, H.E.R. knows what she’s getting into: “Know how much it hurt me, but that in the past though/ When I’m all alone, better not be with that hoe.”

    The music video, directed by Anderson .Paak, channels late ’90s and early 2000s R&B nostalgia. Watch it below.

    “Where I Go” arrives almost exactly six years after NxWorries’ 2016 debut, Yes Lawd! One year later, they reworked the album with Yes Lawd! Remixes. It seemed like the group was on a hiatus until Knxwledge released a track called “​itkanbe[sonice]” under the duo’s name on his 2020 album 1988. Now, they’re back in the studio working on more music, but not much else is known at this time.

    Last week, .Paak’s other duo, Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, revealed they won’t be submitting their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, for 2023 Grammy consideration. Outside of his solo work, Knxwledge has recently produced songs for Quelle Chris and Prodigy of Mobb Deep.

