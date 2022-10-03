Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ohana Music Festival 2022 Photo Gallery: P!NK, Jack White, Brittany Howard, Eddie Vedder and More

Action shots from the rock-heavy weekend in Dana Point, California

Ohana festival 2022 Photos
P!NK, Brittany Howard and Jack White, photos by George Ortiz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 3, 2022 | 1:15pm ET

    Ohana 2022 went down from September 30th to October 2nd, offering attendees three days worth of rock, indie, and pop music. Held in Dana Point, California, the fest saw powerful headlining performances from the likes of Stevie Nicks, P!NK, Brittany Howard, Jack White, Eddie Vedder, and St. Vincent. Nicks and Vedder even joined forces to perform “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

    Other standout sets came by way of Manchester Orchestra, Billy Strings, Khruangbin, St Paul and The Broken Bones, and Broken Social Scene, who performed their seminal You Forgot It In People. SG Goodman, Joy Oladokun, The Revivalists, Dermot Kennedy, and Grouplove also took the stage, adding Ohana’s deep lineup.

    Check out shots of such artists below, courtesy of George Ortiz, who was on the ground for Consequence all weekend long.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

     

    P!NK
    Broken Social Scene
    Broken Social Scene
    Brittany Howard
    Brittany Howard
    St Paul and The Broken Bones
    St Paul and The Broken Bones
    Jack White
    Billy Strings
    Billy Strings
    Jack White
    P!NK
    St Vincent
    St Vincent
    Eddie Vedder
    Eddie Vedder
    Manchester Orchestra
    Manchester Orchestra
    Broken Social Scene

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Louder Than Life 2022 recap photos

2022 Louder Than Life Festival Brings Rock and Metal to the Masses on a Grand Scale: Recap + Photos

September 30, 2022

sound on sound festival review stevie nicks brandi carlile dave matthews header

Sound on Sound Makes Memorable Debut with Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews & The National: Photo Gallery

September 29, 2022

Nine Inch Nails in Cleveland

Nine Inch Nails Play Historic Show in Cleveland with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb: Recap, Photos + Video

September 27, 2022

Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall

Porcupine Tree Return to Radio City Music Hall on First Tour in 12 Years: Recap + Photos

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ohana Music Festival 2022 Photo Gallery: P!NK, Jack White, Brittany Howard, Eddie Vedder and More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter