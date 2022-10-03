Ohana Music Festival 2022 Photo Gallery: P!NK, Jack White, Brittany Howard, Eddie Vedder and More

Ohana 2022 went down from September 30th to October 2nd, offering attendees three days worth of rock, indie, and pop music. Held in Dana Point, California, the fest saw powerful headlining performances from the likes of Stevie Nicks, P!NK, Brittany Howard, Jack White, Eddie Vedder, and St. Vincent. Nicks and Vedder even joined forces to perform “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

Other standout sets came by way of Manchester Orchestra, Billy Strings, Khruangbin, St Paul and The Broken Bones, and Broken Social Scene, who performed their seminal You Forgot It In People. SG Goodman, Joy Oladokun, The Revivalists, Dermot Kennedy, and Grouplove also took the stage, adding Ohana’s deep lineup.

Check out shots of such artists below, courtesy of George Ortiz, who was on the ground for Consequence all weekend long.

