The xx’s Oliver Sim on Horror and Looking Up to Graham Norton, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Placebo

Oliver Sim speaks with Kyle Meredith about his debut solo album, Hideous Bastard, an LP that triumphs over fear and shame.

The xx member discusses talking about living with HIV in the opening track, wearing several masks throughout the set, and literally wearing a monster mask in the accompanying short film. It’s with this that Sim talks about his love of horror, appreciation of Sara Michelle’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and having Graham Norton and Placebo as heroes while growing up.

We also hear about what it’s been like working outside of The xx and their plans for more music in the future.

Listen to The xx's Oliver Sim talk Hideous Bastard and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.