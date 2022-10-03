Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Origami Angel Surprise-Release Two EPs, Share Origins of New Song “JUDGE”: Exclusive

The hardcore DEPART EP follows the stripped-back re: turn

Origami Angel Depart
Origami Angel, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 3, 2022 | 10:15am ET

    Origins is our recurring feature series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Origami Angel takes us through “JUDGE,” a track from their newest EP DEPART.

    On Friday (September 30th), D.C. emo duo Origami Angel surprise-released re: turn, an acoustic, three-song EP that showcased the band at their most stripped-back. Today (October 3rd), they have unleashed another surprise, the hard-as-nails DEPART.

    “The idea for DEPART actually grew from the re: turn EP,” vocalist and guitarist Ryland Heagy tells Consequence. “We knew we were going to try a few songs in a more stripped-back acoustic fashion, but also thought it would be fun to explore a much heavier side of this band.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The fusing of these two sides of Origami Angel — their softer, more optimistic impulses and their metal-core, mosh-worthy desires — has always been the band’s secret sauce. Their 2019 debut Somewhere City (which we just named one of our Top 15 Emo Albums of the Last 15 Years) perfectly intertwined the two styles, and 2021’s Gami Gang saw the band simultaneously get softer and heavier.

    With re: turn and DEPART, fans are treated to an interesting, split-brain approach. Separately, each serves as a concentrated sample of what Origami Angel has to offer. Together, the juxtaposition heightens each EP’s respective tone. The easy-on-the-ear quality of songs like “penn hall” makes the noisy breakdowns of tracks like “JUDGE” hit all that much harder, and “JUDGE” returns the favor by making the oasis of “penn hall” even sweeter.

    favorite best top emo albums
     Editor's Pick
    The Top 15 Emo Albums of the Last 15 Years

    “The end result was a musically freeing experience that felt even fresher to us,” Heagy adds, “and we love the way they play off of each other dynamically.”

    Advertisement

    Check out Origami Angel’s DEPART below, followed by Ryland Heagy’s breakdown of the Origins of “JUDGE.”

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sabaton ep trilogy

Sabaton Announce EP Trilogy, Release First Collection Weapons of the Modern Age: Stream

September 30, 2022

scott weiland happy xmas war is over

Scott Weiland's Previously Unreleased Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" Unveiled: Stream

September 30, 2022

meet me @ the altar say it to my face new song stream

Meet Me @ the Altar Come Out Swinging on New Single "Say It (To My Face)": Stream

September 30, 2022

titus andronicus the will to live track by track breakdown new album stream

Titus Andronicus Break Down New Album The Will to Live Track By Track: Exclusive

September 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Origami Angel Surprise-Release Two EPs, Share Origins of New Song "JUDGE": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter