Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Oso Oso Share Sweeping New Single “De Facto”: Stream

Their first new song since surprise-dropping Sore Thumb in March

oso oso de facto new single music indie rock emo listen stream jade lilitri
Oso Oso, photo by Nick Karp
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 4, 2022 | 12:08pm ET

    Oso Oso, the emo-pop project of Jade Lilitri, has returned today with a new single called “De Facto.”

    Lilitri wrote and performed nearly every instrument on “De Facto” with the exception of drums, handled by Jordan Krimston. The song is right in line with Oso Oso’s usual schtick of sweeping, bittersweet melodies, but thankfully, that schtick has yet to get old. The introduction layers blasts of rapid hi-hat hits with Lilitri’s filtered, atmospheric vocals, before the song explodes into a chorus tailor-made for a friendly mosh pit.

    The latter half of “De Facto” culminates into a rousing breakdown before dropping the volume again for its bridge: “I had this dream/ I fell into/ The TV screen,” Lilitri sings, his vocals distorted once more like he’s relaying this vision to you from a playground telephone. It’s classic Oso Oso, and Lilitri’s hot streak doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Listen to “De Facto” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in March, Oso Oso surprise-dropped their fourth studio album Sore Thumb, which Lilitri made with his late cousin Tavish Maloney. You can hear the new tunes live when the band embarks on their North American tour next week (get tickets at Ticketmaster). We also recently named Oso Oso’s 2019 LP Basking in the Glow one of the top 15 emo albums of the last 15 years.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Iron Lung music video SPOD single stream tour us tickets shows dates

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Share Breathless, Nine-Minute Single "Iron Lung": Stream

October 4, 2022

jordana im doing well thanks for asking

Jordana Announces New EP I'm Doing Well, Thanks for Asking, Shares "SYT": Stream

October 4, 2022

billy strings me/and/dad

Billy Strings Announces Collaborative Album with Father ME/AND/DAD, Shares Two Songs: Stream

October 4, 2022

Origami Angel Depart

Origami Angel Surprise-Release Two EPs, Share Origins of New Song "JUDGE": Exclusive

October 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Oso Oso Share Sweeping New Single "De Facto": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter