OTTTO, the young band featuring Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo), have unveiled the song “My Pain” from their upcoming Record Store Day release Locos Live in Venice. In addition the band has announced a run of fall tour dates.

Locos Live in Venice features eight songs recorded at Juice Magazine headquarters at the Venice Beach boardwalk, including the new song “My Pain.” The live album, which was produced and mixed by Tim Harkins (Korn, Jerry Cantrell), will be released on November 25th as part of this tear’s Record Store Day Black Friday. It precedes a proper studio album set to arrive in Spring 2023.

Regarding the new live track, Trujillo stated, “Super excited to release our next single, which includes more than enough melody and groove.” The band is rounded out by singer-guitarist Bryan Ferretti and drummer Triko Chavez.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, OTTTO released the single “Ride Low,” which followed their 2019 self-titled debut EP.

At just 18 years old, Tye Trujillo is quite an accomplished musician. He has filled in on bass for both Korn and his father’s old band, Suicidal Tendencies. He was also briefly in the now-defunct band Suspect208 with London Hudson (son of Slash) and Noah Weiland (son of the late Scott Weiland).

Additionally, Tye played guitar on the version of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” that soundtracked a key scene in the most recent season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Advertisement

OTTTO will hit the road for a run of fall shows that include headlining dates and a gig opening for the aforementioned Suicidal Tendencies. Take a listen to “My Pain” and see the band’s full itinerary below. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster and the band’s website.

OTTTO 2022 Tour Dates:

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10/29 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheater *

11/11 – Lafayette, LA @ Feed & Seed Lafayette

11/12 – Houston, TX @ The End

11/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Amp Room

11/22 – Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewing Company

11/25 – Long Beach, CA @ Fingerprints Music ^

* = opening for Suicidal Tendencies

^ = free in-store performance