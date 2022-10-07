Ozuna worked on a lot of songs for his new album, Ozutochi, out today (Friday, October 7th). “I took two years to prepare,” Ozuna tells Consequence, “And I had 75, 65 songs. I get only 18 songs for this album… so it was difficult.” But fret not: the 18 songs he did select for Ozutochi show the Latin superstar at his very best. His signature tenor and stylish deliveries are on full display, and whether he’s starting the party or crooning through love songs, his unshakeable star power looms large.

It’s been a significant rise throughout the last five years for the Puerto Rican-born singer, songwriter, and rapper — if you aren’t as familiar with Ozuna’s signature voice, you may have heard his remix to “Te Boté,” a reggaeton smash that reached massive levels of popularity and ubiquity in 2018. Or, you may know him from sly, sticky hook of DJ Snake’s 2019 banger “Taki Taki,” which also featured Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

Since his breakout several years ago, Ozuna has kept his head down and worked hard to boost his profile. He’s released outstanding collaborations with Rosalía, Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, and Anuel AA, appeared in major films like Fast & Furious 9 and Tom & Jerry, and won two Latin Grammy Awards. His last solo album, ENOC, came in 2020, and now, after two years, he’s set to release Ozutochi as a reintroduction to his unique artistry.

But perhaps the most exciting new milestone in Ozuna’s career comes with his new track “Arhbo,” which features Congolese-French rapper GIMS and global producer RedOne, and which appears on the official soundtrack to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. “I’m doing this from the heart,” says Ozuna about “Arhbo,” “I love the sport, and I love the music. So the combination and the collaboration that led to the music… it’s huge.”

Having a song featured in a World Cup is undoubtedly significant, and is a symbol of Ozuna’s global appeal. As for the team he’s placing his bets on to win the tournament?

Well, his native Puerto Rico didn’t qualify for the World Cup this year, so he’ll be rooting for Lionel Messi’s Argentina. “You know, I love every team, but my team is Argentina right now.”

Ahead of the release of Ozutochi, Consequence spoke with Ozuna about the new album, his official 2022 FIFA World Cup Anthem “Arhbo,” his plans to return to the screen in more feature films, and much more. Read the full Q&A below.