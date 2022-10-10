Ozzy Osbourne Slow Dances with Wife Sharon on Her 70th Birthday: Watch

Sharon Osbourne had a star-studded party for her 70th birthday over the weekend, with the highlight being a heartwarming slow dance with husband Ozzy. The Prince of Darkness — who is having difficulty walking following a major neck surgery and amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease — ditched his cane for the romantic moment.

The party featured a Great Gatsby-esque theme, with attendees such as Zakk Wylde, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello looking dapper. Ozzy and Sharon’s children Jack, Kelly and Aimee were also at the party, as were a number of grandchildren.

Video footage shared by Sharon on Instagram shows her and Ozzy walking out to the dance floor. A very pregnant Kelly cues the band to play James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go,” as they hand off Ozzy’s cane to one of their grandchildren. The longtime couple then engages in a close embrace as they dance to the ballad, eliciting a chorus of “Awwws” from the partygoers.

Advertisement

Related Video

Among the comments on Instagram, Judas Priest singer Rob Halford wrote, “All you need is love, love is all you need.” Sharon herself captioned the video and a slideshow of photos from the evening, “All my wishes in one room. My heart is full.”

The weekend turned out to be a double celebration, as Kelly held a baby shower on Sunday. She recently revealed she is expecting a boy with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, after Ozzy spilled the beans. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on!”

The Osbournes — Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly — are set to return to reality TV with a new BBC show, Home to Roost, set to premiere in 2023.

Advertisement

See video of Sharon and Ozzy dancing, as well as photos from both Sharon’s birthday party and Kelly’s baby shower in the Instagram posts below.