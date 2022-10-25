Ozzy Osbourne to Perform Virtually as Part of “Ozzfest” at Metaverse Music Festival

Ozzy Osbourne is set to perform virtually for the “Ozzfest” portion of the second annual Metaverse Music Festival, which takes place online November 10th through the 13th.

The Metaverse Music Festival (MVMF) will be hosted in Decentraland, the largest user-owned and operated virtual social world. Presented by digital asset platform Kraken, this year’s MVMF will feature 100-plus artists virtually performing across curated community genre stages that utilize new, Web3-enabled immersive virtual concert experiences. That said, the festival is free for all and can be attended even if you have don’t have a VR headset.

As an example, the main attraction for this year’s MVMF is the “Tower of Babel” stage, which is set in a futuristic cyberpunk city. Here, attendees can watch headliners such as Universal Music France’s Vladimir Cauchemar, award-winning Chinese idol group SNH48, cryptopunk rapper Spottie WiFi, Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!, London-based afro funk band Amadis & the Ambassador, and more. In addition, viewers be able to watch an exclusive avatar performance and music video premiere from Soulja Boy.

So far, Ozzy has been the only confirmed performer at MVMF’s “Ozzfest” portion, though more acts are “soon to be announced.”

For many years, Ozzfest existed as a touring festival, founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, that featured some of the biggest hard rock and metal bands in the world. It helped to bring such bands as System of a Down, Disturbed, and Slipknot to wide audiences, and was mostly headlined by either Ozzy or Black Sabbath.

Decentraland hosted the inaugural Metaverse Music Festival in October 2021, bringing together 80-plus artists including Web3 innovators Deadmau5, 3LAU, Paris Hilton, RAC, and Alison Wonderland. Drawing over 50,000 unique attendees across four days, the success of the virtual festival has culminated in MTV announcing a “metaverse” category as part of the 2022 VMAs.

While fans can watch Ozzy perform virtually come November, the Prince of Darkness made his return to the real-life stage earlier this year. He made his first appearance in nearly three years back in August, reuniting with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi for a rendition of “Paranoid” at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Osbourne then played a couple of songs at the halftime show for the NFL season kickoff game last month.

For more information on Decentraland and MVMF, visit the Decentraland website.