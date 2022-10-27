The Pantera reunion — or celebration or resurrection or whatever you want to call it — is clearly off to a strong start. The metal band’s first headlining show, set for Santiago, Chile, sold out so quickly that it’s moving to an arena that has triple the capacity of the original venue.

The concert has been moved from December 13th at the 5,400-capacity Teatro Caupolicán to December 12th at the 17,000-seat Movistar Arena. In addition, Sepultura have been added to the bill as support.

As previously reported, classic members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) have revived Pantera, with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante filling in for late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Santiago gig is not Pantera’s first show back, but it is the only headlining show on the band’s itinerary thus far. The other dates consist of appearances at various December festivals in Latin America, including Hell & Heaven Open Air and Monterrey Metal Fest, both in Mexico, as well as Knotfest Colombia, Knotfest Chile, and Knotfest Brazil.

With certain fans grumbling that it’s not right to call this incarnation of the band “Pantera,” given the passings of Dimebag and Vinnie Paul, Wylde once again stressed that he views this tour as a celebration, and not a reunion. He told Ultimate Guitar, “It’s Phil, Rex and two of their buddies getting together to honor Dime, Vinnie and all their achievements. It’s a celebration of Pantera and all the mountains they conquered. It’s the way I look at it.”

Earlier this month, Wylde admitted in an interview with The SDR Show that he had still yet to learn Pantera’s songs on guitar. For at least some of the songs, Wylde is expected to use Dimebag’s original gear onstage to help capture the band’s authentic sound.