Paramore Play “All I Wanted” Live for the First Time: Watch

Hayley Williams might be one of the most impressive live singers working today, but that doesn’t mean she never gets nervous about belting certain tunes onstage. That’s why Paramore have never played their 2009 fan-favorite “All I Wanted” in concert — until last night (October 23rd) at When We Were Young festival.

Per reddit, Williams once said that she’s hesitated to include “All I Wanted” in Paramore’s setlists because she feared she wouldn’t be able to do the song justice, or even worse, that she’d harm her vocals singing that chorus repeatedly. Apparently, she’s also said that if Paramore ever did play the Brand New Eyes cut, it would likely be saved for the band’s last-ever show. Given that Paramore have a new album on the way, are still in the middle of tour, and just promised that they’d be around as long as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, we shouldn’t be worried.

As expected, Williams killed it on her live debut of “All I Wanted,” and judging by the crowd’s reaction, it seems like pretty much everyone watching the performance knew they were witnessing something very special. Check out fan-captured footage of Paramore playing “All I Wanted” live for the first time below.

While we’re trying to curb some serious FOMO over not being at Paramore’s When We Were Young set, we did get to see them at Austin City Limits — you can check out our recap of the gig, which included the recently-revived “Misery Business.” They also have a few dates left on their North American tour before their new album This Is Why arrives in February; get your tickets at Ticketmaster.