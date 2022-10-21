Paramore Announce UK Tour with Bloc Party

We’ve already given you five reasons to catch Paramore on tour, but here’s a sixth: next April, they’ll embark on a UK jaunt with Bloc Party.

The six-date outing kicks off on April 13th in Dublin and also includes dates in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London, and Birmingham.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28th via Ticketmaster, but fans who pre-order Paramore’s new album, This Is Why.

The pair-up isn’t especially surprising, as Hayley Williams has credited Bloc Party for inspiring the band’s own upcoming album. “From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” Williams explained during an appearance on the Everything Is Emo podcast earlier this year.

“They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one.”

This Is Why, Paramore’s first new album since 2017, is due out on February 10th. The band is amidst a run of North American tour dates that run through the end of November (get tickets here). Come the spring, they’ll head to Latin America for a string of arena shows. Check out their updated tour schedule below.

Paramore 2022 Tour Dates:

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY #

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre #

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

11/13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #

11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

11/25 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

03/02 – Santiago De Surco, PE @ Arena Peru

03/05 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

03/07 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

03/09 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage

03/11 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Centro Esportivo Tiete

03/14 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

04/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

04/15 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena ^

04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

04/18 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

04/20 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

04/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

* = w/ Claud

# = w/ Ogi

^ = w/ Bloc Party