A Marketing Blitz Fizzes Out in Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? Trailer: Watch

Netflix has released the trailer for Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?, a four-part documentary revolving around a college student who called the soda company’s bluff about a commercial offering a military plane as part of its loyalty program.

Taking inspiration for its title from the 2000 stoner comedy Dude, Where’s My Car?, the docuseries centers around a college student named John Leonard who went on a crusade to acquire enough Pepsi Points to redeem them for an AV-8 Harrier II jet. In a commercial for the Pepsi Stuff program, the company advertised that seven million points would be required to purchase the plane.

Since it would take 1.4 million 12-packs to rack up that many Pepsi points, executives thought the number was out of reach. However, the fine print in the catalog allowed customers to buy Pepsi Points at 10 cents apiece. This would theoretically allow someone to acquire a $30 million jet with a check for $700,000 in combination with 15 Pepsi Points obtained the normal way.

And so, Leonard recruited his friend Todd Hoffman to raise enough money and call Pepsi’s bluff. Unsurprisingly, PepsiCo denied Leonard’s request, and he decided to file a lawsuit. To “shake things up a little bit,” as Leonard says in the trailer, he brought in high-powered celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, who was known for serving as lead counsel on historically large cases against Kimberly-Clark, KPMG, and more before representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against Donald Trump.

The series features interviews with Leonard and Hoffman, Pepsi execs involved with the commercial and its fallout, and interviews with public figures like Cindy Crawford, who once served as the face of Pepsi. It also includes reenactments from actors playing Leonard and Hoffman when they were younger.

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? was directed by Andrew Renzi, who previously helmed docuseries like The Curse of Von Dutch. Renzi also served as an executive producer alongside Andrew Corkin, Nick Boak, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, and Sarina Roma. The docuseries touches down on Netflix on November 17th.