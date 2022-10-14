Menu
Peter Gabriel Covers Leonard Cohen’s “Here It Is”: Stream

Taken from the newly released album Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen

October 14, 2022 | 9:53am ET

    Peter Gabriel has contributed a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Here It Is” to a newly released tribute album celebrating the Canadian bard.

    Entitled Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, the 12-track collection also includes contributions from Iggy Pop (“You Want It Darker”), James Taylor (“Coming Back to You”), Norah Jones (“Steer Your Way), and Mavis Staples (“If It Be Your Will”).

    You can stream Gabriel’s cover and the rest of the album in full below.

    Earlier this year, Gabriel collaborated with Arcade Fire on the song “Unconditional II (Race and Religion),” and contributed music to an Earth Day charity album curated by Brian Eno.

