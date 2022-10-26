Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Phoebe Bridgers Joins Andrew Bird for Poetic New Single “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain”: Stream

Inspired by the Emily Dickinson poem

Advertisement
Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers
Andrew Bird (Ben Kaye) / Phoebe Bridgers (Amy Price)
Follow
October 26, 2022 | 9:06am ET

    Phoebe Bridgers and Andrew Bird have teamed up today for a new single called “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain,” inspired by some slightly unexpected source material: the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name.

    Dickinson’s words illustrate a harrowing descent into madness, and Bridgers and Bird channel that macabre energy in their musical rendition, with only rootsy string instruments backing them.

    Bridgers’ featherlight vocals exchange phrases with Bird’s contrasting bold timbre, lifting their lyrics directly from the poem itself: “And when they all were seated/ A service, like a drum/ Kept beating, beating, ’til I thought/ My mind was going numb,” they sing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Having shared his latest album Inside Problems earlier this year, Bird also recently visited the NPR office with Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam for a career-spanning Tiny Desk Concert. And as if she wasn’t already busy hanging out with the likes of Marcus Mumford and The 1975, Bridgers will also sing the part of Sally in Danny Elfman’s upcoming live-to-film concert stagings of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

philip selway strange dance

Radiohead's Philip Selway Announces New Solo Album Strange Dance, Shares "Check for Signs of Life": Stream

October 26, 2022

Leland Whitty Anyhow solo album BadBadNotGood Awake single stream music video

Leland Whitty of BADBADNOTGOOD Announces Solo Album Anyhow, Shares "Awake": Stream

October 25, 2022

Quasi Announce New Album Breaking the Balls of History, Share "Queen of Ears": Stream

October 25, 2022

fucked up one day new album song video stream

Fucked Up Announce New Album One Day, Share Title Track: Stream

October 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoebe Bridgers Joins Andrew Bird for Poetic New Single "I felt a Funeral, in my Brain": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter