Phoebe Bridgers to Play Sally in Upcoming Nightmare Before Christmas Concerts

Bridgers will be joined by Danny Elfman, Ken Page, and more during the two-night event in London

Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Melissa Menzinger
October 17, 2022 | 3:45pm ET

    Phoebe Bridgers will sing the part of Sally in Danny Elfman’s upcoming live-to-film concert stagings of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

    The two-night event takes place December 9th and 10th at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Tickets are currently available to purchase here.

    Alongside Bridgers and Elfman’s Jack Skellington, the concerts will feature Ken Page reprising his film role as the villainous Oogie Boogie. Other confirmed participants include Greg Proops, Randy Crenshaw, Fletcher Sheridan, and violinist Sandy Cameron. They’ll all be joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra under the direction of conductor John Mauceri.

    Related Video

    Elfman staged a similar event last year in Los Angeles, with Billie Eilish portraying the role of Sally. Later this month, Elfman will host a pair of Halloween concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, where he’ll perform material from his early days fronting Oingo Boingo through his award-winning film scoring career.

    Elfman also recently spoke to Consequence about collaborating with Trent Reznor, his viral Coachella set, and his work on the score for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

