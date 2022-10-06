Menu
Phoenix Deliver Groovy Performance of “Alpha Zulu” on Kimmel: Watch

In anticipation of their upcoming album of the same name

Phoenix on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
October 6, 2022 | 12:08pm ET

    Phoenix stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, October 5th to perform the title track from their upcoming album, Alpha Zulu, which drops in November. Watch the replay below.

    During the performance, lead singer Thomas Mars delivered playful yelps of “woo-ha” in the chorus as the guitar built toward a chaotic conclusion to the groovy track. With catchy synths and urgent cries of “run for your life,” “Alpha Zulu” feels like the type of song that can get a party started, but Phoenix certainly kept their cool while bringing it to Kimmel.

    Alpha Zulu also features the Ezra Koenig-assisted single “Tonight,” which Phoenix performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert after we named it Song of the Week. The album is out on November 4th; pre-orders are ongoing.

    Phoenix are in the midst of wrapping up their North American tour before heading to Europe for a few shows. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

