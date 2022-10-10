Menu
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals for Music and Entertainment Lovers

Save up to 50% off on headphones, TVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, and more between October 11th and 12th

amazon prime early access sale tech music movies entertainment gear discounts
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Consequence Staff
October 10, 2022 | 5:50pm ET

    Prime Day: The Revenge. Just three months after enticing users with its Prime Day deals, Amazon is back with another site-wide sale dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale. Think of it like a pre-Black Friday discount extravaganza, giving Prime members a chance to check things off their holiday gift list well in advance.

    The sale is set for October 11th and 12th, and yes, you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to access these deals. The good news is you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get around that little requirement. Of course, the big question is: What sort of deals can you actually score during the Prime Early Access Sale?

    Well, to save you some clicking, we’ve rounded up the best deals for music and entertainment lovers we could find. Here are 10 items pop culture heads can get their hands on during the Prime Early Access Sale.

    P.S. The Consequence Shop has a sale of our own running this week to coincide with World Mental Health Day. From October 10th-15th, all CBD products and merch (including the GWAR Bud of Gods and Rome and Duddy’s Good Times collections, in addition to all Flower Lab items) are Buy One, Get One 25% Off. The same goes for our Summer Collection merch — including our new Radiate Positivity T-shirts and crop tees, our Concert Bucket Hat, and our Festival designs! Shop now at the Consequence Shop.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick Bundles

    amazon prime day early access fire tv stick mandalorian case

    As usual with Amazon sales, the company’s own products are highlighted in some of the best deals. Most essential of all is the Fire TV Stick, with numerous bundles 29%-48% off. There are an array of packages with The Mandalorian-themed cases, protection plans, and additional cables, with 4K and 4K Max options available alongside 3rd gen devices. Check out all the offerings here.

    4K Smart Fire TVs

    amazon fire tv

    Maybe you’d rather an all-in-one TV setup. There are tons of Smart Fire TVs on sale, with some of the best deals coming on the Insignia F30 series. Between 33% and 38% off, you can sang a 43-inch ($199.99), 50-inch ($249.99), or whopping 75-inch TV ($549.99) that’s completely Fire enabled at a steep discount.

