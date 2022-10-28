Menu
Pulp Announce Reunion Tour Dates

The Britpop icons will play a series of headlining shows and festival gigs

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp
Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, photo courtesy of artist
October 28, 2022 | 8:56am ET

    Pulp will reunite in 2023 to play a series of tour dates and festival gigs.

    The Britpop icons’ “This is What We Do For an Encore Tour” includes a pair of hometown shows in Sheffield, a massive concert at London’s Finsbury Park, and appearances at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival and Suffolk’s Latitude Festival, among other dates.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4th via Ticketmaster.

    After a decade-long break, Pulp previously reunited for a tour that 2011 and 2012. Now, a decade later the Jarvis Cocker-led outfit will return to the stage once more.

    “An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage,” the band said in a statement announcing their latest reunion. “So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along and make some noise. See you there.”

    Pulp 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/26 – Bridlington, UK @ Bridlington Spa
    05/28 – Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender
    06/09 – Dublin, IE @ St Anne’s Park
    07/01 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park
    07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
    07/09 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
    07/11 – Cardiff, UK @ International Arena
    07/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena
    07/15 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena
    07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

