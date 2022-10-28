Pulp will reunite in 2023 to play a series of tour dates and festival gigs.
The Britpop icons’ “This is What We Do For an Encore Tour” includes a pair of hometown shows in Sheffield, a massive concert at London’s Finsbury Park, and appearances at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival and Suffolk’s Latitude Festival, among other dates.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4th via Ticketmaster.
After a decade-long break, Pulp previously reunited for a tour that 2011 and 2012. Now, a decade later the Jarvis Cocker-led outfit will return to the stage once more.
“An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage,” the band said in a statement announcing their latest reunion. “So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along and make some noise. See you there.”
Pulp 2023 Tour Dates:
05/26 – Bridlington, UK @ Bridlington Spa
05/28 – Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender
06/09 – Dublin, IE @ St Anne’s Park
07/01 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park
07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/09 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
07/11 – Cardiff, UK @ International Arena
07/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena
07/15 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena
07/21 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival