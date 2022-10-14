Pusha T Shows His “Joker Smile” Performing “Just So You Remember” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Pusha T got in the spooky spirit Thursday on Late Night With Seth Meyers performing his new song “Just So You Remember.”

Cocaine’s Dr. Seuss appeared in silhouette, hardly visible except for light glinting off his watch. Pusha T has one of the more expressive faces in hip-hop, and this set seemed rooted in the “Just So You Remember” lyric, “My Joker smile, you know who the villain is.” He smirked and snarled, cackled and roared over the creepy sample of Colonel Bagshot’s “Six Day War.” Check out a replay below.

“Just So You Remember” appears on Pusha T’s April album, It’s Almost Dry, which was produced by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams and features appearances from Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and No Malice. The project features the singles “Diet Coke” and “Neck & Wrist.” In June, the rapper performed album cut “Let the Smokers Shine the Coupes” on Kimmel, and in September, he returned with the McDonalds-dissing new song “Rib Roast.”

Advertisement

Related Video

King Push is in the midst of a North American tour. Grab tickets to his remaining dates via Ticketmaster.