Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Quasi Announce New Album Breaking the Balls of History, Share “Queen of Ears”: Stream

Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss have also mapped out a 2023 North American tour to accompany their first album in six years

Advertisement
Quasi, photo by John Clark
Follow
October 25, 2022 | 1:59pm ET

    After six years away, Quasi are returning soon with their perfectly-titled new album Breaking the Balls of History, which they’re teasing today with the new single “Queen of Ears.” Their debut for Sub Pop is slated for release on February 10th, 2023, and they’ll also celebrate the occasion with a North American tour.

    Quasi’s Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss co-produced Breaking the Balls of History alongside longtime punk go-to John Goodmanson (Sleater-Kinney, Bikini Kill, Unwound, Treepeople, Team Dresch). They figured their 2013 record Mole City would be their last and were content to move on — that is, until Weiss broke both legs and her collarbone in a 2019 car crash, just months before that pesky pandemic began. So along came Breaking the Balls of History, an album motivated by life’s futility.

    “There’s no investing in the future anymore,” Weiss says in a press release. “The future is now. Do it now if you want to do it. Don’t put it off. All those things you only realize when it’s almost too late. It could be gone in a second.” Coomes concurs: “When you’re younger and in a band, you make records because that’s what you do. But this time, the whole thing felt purposeful in a way that was unique to the circumstances.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The peppy “Queen of Ears” is a well-suited comeback single for Quasi, built upon Weiss’ distinctly complex drum beats and Coomes’ vociferous Rocksichord. On it, Coomes seems to ponder mortality and the things that keep us grounded while we’re alive: “Ascending Olympus/ To mingle with the Gods/ Your mind reassured/ By such boredom.” He could be talking about he literal Gods of Greek mythology, or the indie rock pioneers who made the similarly-named Olympia, Washington their own sacred home.

    Quasi’s North American tour kicks off on February 10th in Boise, Idaho, continuing across the country and parts of Canada until March 28th in Pittsburgh. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30th at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster.

    Listen to “Queen of Ears” and see the artwork and tracklist for Breaking the Balls of History below, and then keep scrolling for Quasi’s tour schedule.

    Advertisement

    Back in 2017, Coomes and Weiss put together Battle Hymnsan indie star-studded compilation album “created in direct response to the current political situation in the U.S.A.”

    Breaking the Balls of History Artwork:

    quasi breaking the balls of history queen of ears tour dates 2023 sam coomes janet weiss indie rock music news stream

    Breaking the Balls of History Tracklist:
    01. Last Long Laugh
    02. Back in Your Tree
    03. Queen of Ears
    04. Gravity
    05. Shitty Is Pretty
    06. Riots & Jokes
    07. Breaking the Balls of History
    08. Doomscrollers
    09. Inbetweenness
    10. Nowheresville
    11. Rotten Wrock
    12. The Losers Win

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Dermot Kennedy tickets 2022 the sonder tour 2023 dates how to buy seats stream

How to Get Tickets to Dermot Kennedy's 2023 Tour

October 24, 2022

emma ruth rundle 2023 tour

Emma Ruth Rundle Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour, Shares Documentary: Stream

October 24, 2022

Mariah Carey tickets Merry Christmas to All tour 2022 how to buy seats dates venue new york toronto

How to Get Tickets to Mariah Carey's 2022 Christmas Tour Dates

October 24, 2022

George Strait tickets 2023 tour how to buy seats dates stadium chris stapleton little big town concert

How to Get Tickets to George Strait’s 2023 Tour

October 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Quasi Announce New Album Breaking the Balls of History, Share "Queen of Ears": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter