Rap Song of the Week: Quavo and Takeoff Move Forward as a Duo with “Two Infinity Links”

Rap Song of the Week breaks down all the hip-hop tracks you need to hear every Friday. Check out the full playlist here. This week, Migos members Quavo and Takeoff push on as a duo on “Two Infinity Links,” the opening track from their new album, Only Built for Infinity Links.

After months of speculation, Quavo and Takeoff essentially admitted Migos are done (for now) earlier this week. During an appearance on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast, Quavo alluded to family loyalty and explained the situation was “something to do with the three brothers” rather than Offset’s recent label issues. Meanwhile, Takeoff left the door open for the return of Offset, mentioning they told him to fix “whatever ain’t right.”

Regardless of what went down, Quavo and Takeoff are determined to prove their worth as a duo with their new album, Only Built for Infinity Links, the title of which pays tribute to Raekwon and Ghostface Killah’s classic Only Built for Cuban Links. The artwork evokes another high-powered duo, taking cues from the cover of OutKast’s Stankonia. Nobody can accuse the uncle and nephew of lacking ambition, and the opening track, “Two Infinity Links,” lays the groundwork for what they’re trying to accomplish.

Sharing a sample with the classic Roc-A-Fella posse cut “1-900-Hustler,” it features Quavo shouting out Quality Control co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas before appearing to take some credit for the label’s success (“And if it wasn’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC”). Quavo also seems to address the Migos drama by rapping, “Can’t let bitches, can’t let money, ego, come between the team.”

True to his more soft-spoken personality, Takeoff’s verse won’t grab any headlines, but his straightforward baritone delivery has always stood out from Quavo’s talent for melody and Offset’s mastery of the triplet flow. With Quavo and Takeoff’s chemistry and recording process unaffected by their decision to proceed as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links won’t let down Migos fans.

For better or worse, the collaborative effort doesn’t stray from the Migos formula. If Quavo and Takeoff want to be in the conversation for best rap duos of all time, their next project will have to feature them expanding outward.