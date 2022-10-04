Quentin Tarantino Announces US Book Tour

Quentin Tarantino has announced a US tour in support of his forthcoming book, Cinema Speculation. The outing is slated for this November.

In Cinema Speculation, out November 1st via HarperCollins, Tarantino blends criticism and personal history while delving into films from the 1970s that he first saw as a young cinephile. On his six-date book tour, the filmmaker will read an excerpt from his work and speak with film critics and historians. You can pre-order the book here.

Tickets to the trek — which stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Austin, and New York City — go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Each ticket gets fans a copy of Cinema Speculation. The San Francisco and New York dates are on sale via Ticketmaster, while you can grab tickets to the rest here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out Tarantino’s full book tour itinerary below. Cinema Speculation marks the director’s nonfiction debut. In 2021, he released Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his debut novel that drew from his 2019 film of the same name.

Apart from the book, Tarantino’s love for film history will soon manifest in The Video Archives Podcast, a new project he’s helming with his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the filmmaker’s movies from worst to best.

Quentin Tarantino 2022 Tour Dates:

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

11/09 — Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre

11/10 — Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre

11/12 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

11/16 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall