Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino Announces US Book Tour

In support of his non-fiction debut, Cinema Speculation

quentin tarantino book tour
Quentin Tarantino, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 4, 2022 | 6:07pm ET

    Quentin Tarantino has announced a US tour in support of his forthcoming book, Cinema SpeculationThe outing is slated for this November.

    In Cinema Speculation, out November 1st via HarperCollins, Tarantino blends criticism and personal history while delving into films from the 1970s that he first saw as a young cinephile. On his six-date book tour, the filmmaker will read an excerpt from his work and speak with film critics and historians. You can pre-order the book here.

    Tickets to the trek — which stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Austin, and New York City — go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Each ticket gets fans a copy of Cinema Speculation. The San Francisco and New York dates are on sale via Ticketmaster, while you can grab tickets to the rest here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out Tarantino’s full book tour itinerary below. Cinema Speculation marks the director’s nonfiction debut. In 2021, he released Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodhis debut novel that drew from his 2019 film of the same name.

    Apart from the book, Tarantino’s love for film history will soon manifest in The Video Archives Podcast, a new project he’s helming with his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the filmmaker’s movies from worst to best.

    Quentin Tarantino 2022 Tour Dates:
    11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
    11/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
    11/09 — Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre
    11/10 — Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre
    11/12 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
    11/16 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Depeche Mode tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows

How to Get Tickets to Depeche Mode's "Memento Mori Tour"

October 4, 2022

coldplay brazil shows postponed chris martin lung infection

Coldplay Postpone Brazil Shows Due to Chris Martin's "Serious Lung Infection"

October 4, 2022

Depeche Mode to release new album and tour in 2023

Depeche Mode Announce New Album Memento Mori and World Tour

October 4, 2022

How to Get Tickets to Ed Sheeran's 2023 Tour

October 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Quentin Tarantino Announces US Book Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter