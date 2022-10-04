Rage Against the Machine Cancel 2023 North American Tour

Rage Against the Machine have canceled their run of North American tour dates in 2023 as frontman Zack de la Rocha continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon.

de la Rocha injured his leg four songs into the band’s concert on July 11th in Chicago — the second show of the highly anticipated “Public Service Announcement Tour.” He was able to finish RATM’s 2022 North American leg by performing each concert from a seated position, but it appears that’s not a tenable solution going forward.

“Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing,” de la Rocha wrote in a note announcing the tour’s cancelation. “I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised.”

“It’s not simply a question of begin able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward,” de la Rocha added. That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”

Rage Against the Machine previously canceled their 2022 UK/European tour due to de la Rocha’s injury. There’s no word on whether RATM plan to reschedule the canceled tour dates, but de la Rocha did end his note by saying, “I hope to see you very soon.”

Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.