Rammstein Get Restraining Order Blocking Viagogo From Reselling Concert Tickets

Ticket resell websites infamously charge exorbitant rates to concerts and sporting events, and, like the rest of us, Rammstein have grown frustrated with the practice. As such, the German metal band have filed a restraining order against one such website, Viagogo, effectively blocking the platform from selling tickets to their shows.

As Louder reports, the restraining order, actioned by the city of Hamburg, prevents Viagogo from reselling tickets to Rammstein’s upcoming 2023 European tour. “Buyers often do not realise that they are not buying their tickets from the organiser but on the secondary ticket market,” attorney Sebastian Ott said. “The legislature has recognised this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”

According to the restraining order, the only platform that can sell Rammstein tickets is Eventim. Further, fans’ full names must be displayed on their tickets, and they must display proof of identification to be admitted into the shows. What’s more, fans won’t be able to resell their tickets unless they go through the Eventim-distributed website fanSALE, and the process only becomes available in December.

Advertisement

Related Video

All of these actions are meant to ensure tickets end up in the hands of actual fans, not scalpers trying to make money by upselling. Rammstein have been working to make the often-stressful act of securing concerts tickets run smoother for a while; they filed a similar injunction against Viagogo back in 2019.

Rammstein’s upcoming tour is in support of their April album Zeit. This year, the band’s been on a tour of North America, and we recapped their Montreal show with photos. Once you’ve secured your tickets, revisit our list of Rammstein’s 10 Most Mind-Blowing Live Moments.