Red Hot Chili Peppers have scored their second No. 1 album on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in 2022 with Return of the Dream Canteen. With 63,000 equivalent album units earned, the LP also landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 behind Lil Baby’s debuting It’s Only Me and Bad Bunny’s juggernaut Un Verano Sin Ti.

Back in April, Chili Peppers reunited with longtime guitarist John Frusciante (and producer Rick Rubin) for Unlimited Love. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and became the band’s first No. 1 album since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium, which had been Frusciante’s most recent LP with the Chili Peppers before coming back into the fold. Unlimited Love also became the best-selling rock album since Paul McCartney’s McCartney III in January 2021 with 97,500 equivalent album units earned.

Per Billboard, System of a Down was the last rock group to reach No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart twice in one year. Back in 2005, they topped the chart with both Mezmerize and Hypnotize.

Chili Peppers are coming off a headlining spot at both weekends of Austin City Limits following a star-studded global stadium tour featuring The Strokes, Beck, HAIM, and more. The band will kick off 2023 with a string of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand featuring special guest opener Post Malone. Grab your seats here.

Be sure to read our first-ever digital cover story with Red Hot Chili Peppers.