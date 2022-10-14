Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil New Album Return of the Dream Canteen: Stream

Red Hot Chili Peppers are back with Return of the Dream Canteen, their second album of 2022. Listen to the project below.

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, and Chad Smith have clearly been in good spirits since reuniting with their beloved on-again, off-again guitarist John Frusciante. Not only did they write enough music to follow-up April’s Unlimited Love just six months later, but they also penned a sentimental message to fans about Return of the Dream Canteen‘s origins. The statement reads:

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Return of the Dream Canteen features the previously released singles “Tippa My Tongue” and “Eddie.” This weekend the Chili Peppers will perform at Austin City Limits, and next year, they’ll tour Australia and New Zealand with support from Post Malone.

Check out Consequence’s recent cover story on Red Hot Chili Peppers, where Anthony Kiedis and Flea discuss the band’s reunion with guitarist John Frusciante, the making of Unlimited Love, their world tour, and more.

Return of the Dream Canteen Artwork:

Return of the Dream Canteen Tracklist:

01. Tippa My Tongue

02. Peace and Love

03. Reach Out

04. Eddie

05. Fake as Fu@k

06. Bella

07. Roulette

08. My Cigarette

09. Afterlife

10. Shoot Me a Smile

11. Handful

12. The Drummer

13. Bag of Grins

14. La La La La La La La La

15. Copperbelly

16. Carry Me Home

17. In the Snow