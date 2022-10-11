Remi Wolf Performs “Liz” on Fallon: Watch

Remi Wolf delivered the late-night debut of her live staple “Liz” as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

The track was featured on the deluxe edition of Remi Wolf’s 2021 debut album Juno and was also included on the stripped-down live set, Live at Electric Lady, released in August. Her rendition on Fallon was somewhere in the middle, as she sang with the support of a full band but without the jaunty choir that had accompanied her on Juno.

Monday’s spot marked the Los Angeles artist’s second guest appearance on the late-night series and she seemed every bit game before the show. She posted about the guest spot on her socials with a caption that read: “Hello Jimmy I am coming to see you very very soon and would like to play darts with u btw.”

Remi Wolf still has some big shows left on “The Gwingle Gwongle Tour,” her 2022 North American trek, with back-to-back nights in both New York and Toronto, and two rescheduled Florida shows in November. Grab seats for one of her remaining shows on her North American run via Ticketmaster.

Juno dropped in October 2021 and led to us naming Remi Wolf as our Artist of the Month as well as ranking the debut at No. 29 on our Top Albums of 2021 list. In 2022, she also released the collaborative single “Pool” with Still Woozy.