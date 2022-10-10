Alex O’Connor, the singer known professionally as Rex Orange County, has reportedly been charged with six counts of sexual assault stemming from a string of incidents that allegedly occurred in June of this year.

According to the Sun, O’Connor, 24, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on unconditional bail ahead of a trial scheduled to begin on January 3rd, 2023.

Prosecutors accused O’Connor of assaulting a woman multiple times between June 1st and June 2nd.

In a statement to Consequence, a representative for the singer said: “[O’Connor] is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”