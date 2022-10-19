Behind the Boards with Ricky Reed: Producer and Songwriter Talks Lizzo, Camila Cabello and More

Behind the Boards is a series where we spotlight some of the biggest producers in the industry and dig into some of their favorite projects. Here, we sit down with Ricky Reed to discuss his songwriting and production work with Lizzo, Camila Cabello Leon Bridges, and more.

It’s been a whirlwind of a decade for Ricky Reed. Since 2012, the California-based singer, songwriter, and producer has helmed dozens of hits, including Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty,” Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too,” and most recently, Lizzo’s triumphant Hot 100 No. 1 “About Damn Time.” But Reed’s versatility is what makes his career so special; he’s never just been the go-to pop producer or top line aficionado. He thrives in the sonic grey areas of pop, determined to make each song in his catalog a full experience, never half-assed or incomplete.

It pays off on heavily conceptual and stylized records like Twenty One Pilots’ Blurryface and Camila Cabello’s 2022 effort, Familia. But Reed can keep the party in full swing through his extensive work with Jason Derulo and Lizzo, offering sleek, bombastic hooks that seem to leap out of the speakers.

And though Reed is a wildly in-demand producer, he’s focused on helming his own roster. Since founding the Nice Life Recording Company back in 2016 with Lizzo as the first signee, Reed has continued to develop young artists and songwriters through the label and publishing outfit. Los Angeles band The Marías are one of many new artists that have broken through from Nice Life, their sleek indie pop indicative of Reed’s hit-making eye.

When joining a Zoom call with Consequence, Reed was on his way to jam with his friends and collaborators Nate Mercereau and Terrace Martin. “A lot of my inspiration comes from just getting together with my guys, everyone busts out the new gear they got, we get caffeinated, and we rock out,” Reed tells Consequence. “I’ve been getting back to just making random music with my friends to try to figure out what might be the next sound.” If Reed’s track record is any indication, those jam sessions could give way to some massive hits of the future.

Read below for our deep dive into five Ricky Reed productions, including Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”