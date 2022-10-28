Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Song of the Week: Rihanna Returns to Music After Six Years with “Lift Me Up”

King Tuff, corook and Katherine Li also dropped essential tracks

Advertisement
rihanna lift me up
Rihanna, photo courtesy of the artist
Mary SirokyConsequence Staff
and Follow
October 28, 2022 | 2:00pm ET

    Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Rihanna returns with a song written for the new Black Panther movie.

    It’s been over six years since Rihanna released new original solo material, 2016’s ANTI. Contrary to what some might have expected, though, the latest from the artist and business mogul isn’t an explosive comeback to introduce us to 2022 Rihanna — rather, the gentle, tender “Lift Me Up” features her singing over a sparse instrumental.

    Co-written with rising Nigerian artist Tems, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler for Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the song was crafted as a tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman. “Keep me in the warmth of your love/ When you depart, keep me safe,” she sings. Boseman, of course, famously portrayed King T’Challa in a performance that re-shaped the conversation around representation in film, particularly the mammoth superhero genre.

    Advertisement

    The loss of an actor like Boseman, who was known to be as luminous and generous in everyday life as he was on the big screen, is a devastating one. “Lift Me Up” focuses specifically on the idea of those who are gone continuing to love and protect the living, which is also a prevalent theme in the Black Panther films themselves; the first installment featured Boseman’s T’Challa unpacking the pressures of leading with his own departed father in a sacred ancestral plane.

    While few specific plot details are known at this point about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, trailers have put the women in the story — including those portrayed by Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Guirira — front and center, underscoring Rihanna as a perfect choice for a focus song for the film.

    Advertisement

    “Drowning in an endless sea/ Take some time and stay with me/ Keep me in the strength of your arms,” she sings, proving that when it comes to making a comeback, a quiet, stripped-down song can make an impact, too.

    — Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Anti-Hero Taylor Swift

Song of the Week: Taylor Swift Is the "Anti-Hero" of the Story After All

October 21, 2022

Lil Uzi Vert Just Wanna Rock best rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Lil Uzi Vert Heads to the Club on "Just Wanna Rock"

October 21, 2022

Song of the Week: The 1975 Make Romantic Desperation Sound Fun on "Oh Caroline"

October 14, 2022

quavo takeoff two infinity links best rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Quavo and Takeoff Move Forward as a Duo with "Two Infinity Links"

October 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Song of the Week: Rihanna Returns to Music After Six Years with "Lift Me Up"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter