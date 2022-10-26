Menu
Thank God, Rihanna Might Finally Give Us a New Single on Friday

The artist is rumored to have recorded new music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rihanna, photo via Instagram
October 25, 2022 | 9:33pm ET

    We may finally be able to say we survived the Rihanna drought of the 2010s and early ’20s. If a mysterious Marvel tweet is any indication, the pop star-turned-billionaire entrepreneur will share a new single on Friday (October 28th) that will appear in the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Earlier this month, it was reported that Rihanna had recorded two new songs for Wakanda Forever, including one that would play in the end credits. Now, a teaser video shared by Marvel shows the Wakanda Forever title before zeroing in on an ‘R’ and pointing to October 28th, 2022. If we’re lucky, that means one of those rumored Rihanna tunes will finally surface this week.

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11th. Beyond this vague musical teaser, we at least know for sure that a Rihanna live renaissance is on the horizon: the singer will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show come February. Hopefully the performance comes with news of the follow-up to Anti

