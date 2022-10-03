Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Tour Dates

Ringo Starr has once again been forced to put off some of his tour dates with His All-Starr Band due to COVID-19; this time, the former Beatle has come down with the virus himself, his management company announced today (October 3rd).

“Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN due to illness,” reads a statement from Starr’s team. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates…Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon.” The statement did not mention any of the 82-year-old musician’s symptoms.

The affected dates are Prior Lake, Minnesota; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; Abbotsford, British Columbia; and Penticton, British Columbia. Currently, the tour is set to resume in Seattle, Washington on October 11th. News regarding ticketing and rescheduled dates is still to come. See Starr’s updated tour schedule below, and get tickets for remaining shows at Ticketmaster.

Starr was already forced to postpone his tour dates back in June when two members of his band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, Starr shared the new EP EP3.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 2022 Tour Dates:

10/02 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino – CANCELED

10/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre – CANCELED

10/05 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre – CANCELED

10/06 – Lethbridge, AB @ Enmax Centre – CANCELED

10/08 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre – CANCELED

10/09 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagon Events Centre – CANCELED

10/11 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

10/12 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall

10/14 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center

10/15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp

10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

10/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional