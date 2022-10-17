Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rita Wilson on the ’70s, Duetting with Willie and Costello, and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

The actress talks about her duets record Now & Forever and how it connects to her film Now and Then

Advertisement
Rita Wilson Now and Forever Duets interview podcast kyle meredith with wes anderson asteroid city
Kyle Meredith with Rita Wilson, photo by Harper Smith
Consequence Staff
October 17, 2022 | 1:21pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Rita Wilson joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Now & Forever: Duets, an album that finds her collaborating with Elvis Costello, Smokey Robinson, Willie Nelson, Leslie Odom Jr., and many more on a playlist of some of her favorite songs of the ’70s.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The actress/musician tells us about what drew her to put the spotlight on the decade; flipping classics like “Slip Slidin’ Away,” “Fire,” “Songbird,” and “I’ll Be There” into conversations between two people; and what it was like to be on the mic opposite some of the greatest artists of all time.

    Wilson also discusses the LP’s connection to her movie Now & Then, and gives us a peek into the upcoming Wes Anderson film Asteroid City.

    Listen to Rita Wilson talk Now & Forever: Duets and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above. As always, like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the 1975 Being Funny in a Foreign Language kyle meredith with podcast interview

The 1975’s Matt Healy on Self-Awareness, Writing Songs with No Choruses, and Their New Album

October 14, 2022

Jack McBrayer Hello Jack The Kindness Show

Jack McBrayer on Kindness, OK Go, R.E.M., and Kenneth “The Page” Parcell

October 12, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon Post Human

Bring Me the Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, and Self-Acceptance

October 10, 2022

kyle meredith with bush gavin rossdale

Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Heavy Sounds, Religious Iconography, and Constantine 2

October 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rita Wilson on the '70s, Duetting with Willie and Costello, and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

Menu Shop Search Newsletter