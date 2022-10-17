Rita Wilson on the ’70s, Duetting with Willie and Costello, and Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Rita Wilson joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Now & Forever: Duets, an album that finds her collaborating with Elvis Costello, Smokey Robinson, Willie Nelson, Leslie Odom Jr., and many more on a playlist of some of her favorite songs of the ’70s.

The actress/musician tells us about what drew her to put the spotlight on the decade; flipping classics like “Slip Slidin’ Away,” “Fire,” “Songbird,” and “I’ll Be There” into conversations between two people; and what it was like to be on the mic opposite some of the greatest artists of all time.

Wilson also discusses the LP’s connection to her movie Now & Then, and gives us a peek into the upcoming Wes Anderson film Asteroid City.

