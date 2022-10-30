Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave” for Halloween: Watch

The couple get spooky with the metal classic

Advertisement
Robert Fripp and Toyah Perform Black Sabbath
Robert Fripp and Toyah perform Black Sabbath, via YouTube
October 30, 2022 | 11:11am ET

    King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and singer wife Toyah Willcox tackle the Black Sabbath classic “Children of the Grave” for the Halloween edition of their “Sunday Lunch” series.

    To enhance the Halloween vibe, Fripp dresses up as what we think is Lawrence of Arabia with large spiders on his head and shoulder, while Toyah sports a sheer top with a giant spider leg strategically placed across her chest.

    “Children of the Grave” is not the first time the married couple has taken on a Sabbath song. Back in the early stages of their “Sunday Lunch” series, they covered “Paranoid” with Toyah dancing wildly behind bars. It led to Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi telling Heavy Consequence, “They’ve gone mad, actually. I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a recent interview, Fripp responded to a certain contingent of King Crimson fans who are put off by his zany covers with Toyah. Explaining that they set out to entertain people during the pandemic, Fripp exclaimed, “At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

    Robert and Toyah Slipknot
     Editor's Pick
    Robert Fripp (in Mask) and Toyah (in Barely Anything) Perform Slipknot’s “Psychosocial”: Watch

    Next year, the couple will take their “Sunday Lunch” performances out on tour, with dates yet to be announced. Watch their rendition of “Children of the Grave” in the video below.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Nightwish by Tina Korhonen

Nightwish Singer Floor Jansen Issues Update on Breast Cancer Surgery

October 28, 2022

Avatar new album Dance Devil Dance

Avatar Announce New Album Dance Devil Dance, Release Title Track: Stream

October 28, 2022

disturbed divisive unstoppable tracklist artwork new album single metal rock music news stream listen

Disturbed Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album Divisive: Stream

October 28, 2022

Crosses

Chino Moreno's ††† (Crosses) Announce New EP, Unveil Single "Vivien": Stream

October 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave" for Halloween: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter