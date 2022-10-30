Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave” for Halloween: Watch

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and singer wife Toyah Willcox tackle the Black Sabbath classic “Children of the Grave” for the Halloween edition of their “Sunday Lunch” series.

To enhance the Halloween vibe, Fripp dresses up as what we think is Lawrence of Arabia with large spiders on his head and shoulder, while Toyah sports a sheer top with a giant spider leg strategically placed across her chest.

“Children of the Grave” is not the first time the married couple has taken on a Sabbath song. Back in the early stages of their “Sunday Lunch” series, they covered “Paranoid” with Toyah dancing wildly behind bars. It led to Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi telling Heavy Consequence, “They’ve gone mad, actually. I think this lockdown has drove them mental.”

In a recent interview, Fripp responded to a certain contingent of King Crimson fans who are put off by his zany covers with Toyah. Explaining that they set out to entertain people during the pandemic, Fripp exclaimed, “At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

Next year, the couple will take their “Sunday Lunch” performances out on tour, with dates yet to be announced. Watch their rendition of “Children of the Grave” in the video below.