Robert Fripp has weighed in on King Crimson fans who have expressed discontent at his viral “Sunday Lunch” videos with his wife Toyah Willcox. As the prog-rock legend puts it, “Why should I give a fuck?”

As Consequence has covered extensively, the King Crimson guitarist and his singer wife have been entertaining fans for the bulk of the pandemic with fun and frisky takes on popular rock songs, often with Toyah in scantily clad outfits. The pair truly went viral in early 2021 with a performance of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” featuring Toyah riding an exercise bike in a see-through top, and they’ve since delivered one zany cover after another.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Fripp acknowledged that the couple’s YouTube series has “upset some King Crimson fans” but ultimately points to the joy they’ve brought millions of viewers during a difficult time.

Advertisement

Related Video

“At the beginning of lockdown, my wife handed me a tutu and a pair of her black tights and took me to the end of the garden and put on Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake,” he said. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do.”

He continued, “We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it. So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

The legendary musician concluded, “At age 76, why should I give a fuck? This is my life.”

Advertisement

After essentially yielding their “Sunday Lunch” slot to UK singer-songwriter Chesney Hawkes for a few weeks, Fripp and Toyah returned this past weekend with a new cover of Korn’s nu-metal anthem “Blind.” The performance features Fripp making odd faces as Toyah dances on top of a table in a sheer top with nipple tape — par for the course for the fun-loving couple.

Fans who want to experience the couple’s “Sunday Lunch” antics in person are in luck. The pair plan to tour in support of the viral YouTube series next year, with dates yet to be announced.

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah perform Korn’s “Blind” in the video below.