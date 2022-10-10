Robert Glasper’s New Song “Therapy pt. 2” Features a Freewheeling Mac Miller: Stream

Robert Glasper has shared a new song called “Therapy pt. 2” featuring the late Mac Miller. It’s the first single from the “Supreme Edition” of the pianist’s album Black Radio III, which is out this Friday, October 14th, via Loma Vista Recordings.

“Therapy pt. 2” finds Miller at his most carefree, as he spits freewheeling rhymes over Glasper’s keys. “I’m a, alien communicator, fuckin’ up the human nature,” he raps. “Projectile vomit on a song, the fluid nasty, uh/ I just got the iPhone 6/ It looks like Steve Jobs done ran out of tricks.”

In a statement, Glasper explained how the song was made. “I was working with my friend. We were just finishing up this specific beat,” he said. “I immediately sent it to him, and literally within an hour he sent me back that track. Everything was on there — both verses [and] the choruses — and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment.”

The estate of Mac Miller (born Malcolm James McCormick) added, “We’re honored to support in sharing this beautiful song that Malcolm and Robert Glasper created together. The song is a reflection of the special friendship and musical gifts the two shared.” Stream “Therapy pt. 2” below.

Black Radio III: Supreme Edition also includes new tracks featuring BJ the Chicago Kid, Estelle, and Bilal. Scroll onward for the artwork and full tracklist.

Throughout October, Glasper is back at New York City’s legendary Blue Note jazz club for a residency featuring Yasiin Bey, Lalah Hathaway, Terrace Martin, Alex Isley, and more. Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

Black Radio III: Supreme Edition Artwork:

Black Radio III: Supreme Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. In Tune (feat. Amir Sulaiman)

02. Black Superhero (feat. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T.)

03. Shine (feat. D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché)

04. Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tip and Esperanza Spalding)

05. Over (feat. Yebba)

06. Better Than I Imagined (feat. H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

07. Everybody Wants to Rule the World (feat. Lalah Hathaway and Common)

08. Everybody Love (feat. Musiq Soulchild and Posdnuos)

09. It Don’t Matter (feat. Gregory Porter and Ledisi)

10. Heaven’s Here (feat. Ant Clemons)

11. Out of My Hands (feat. Jennifer Hudson)

12. Forever (feat. PJ Morton and India.Arie)

13. Bright Lights (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Disc 2

01. Lemonade (feat. PJ Morton)

02. Therapy pt. 2 (feat. Mac Miller)

03. Something I Wouldn’t Do (feat. Estelle)

04. Lola Crying (Interlude)

05. My Queen (feat. Luke James)

06. Hi (feat. India Arie) [Interlude]

07. Invitation (feat. Emily King)

08. Easy to See (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid) [Interlude]

09. Atlantis (feat. Bilal and Alex Isley)