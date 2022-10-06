Robin Thicke Performs Growing Pains Theme to Honor Late Father Alan Thicke: Watch

The October 5th episode of The Masked Singer was centered around TV themes, and judge Robin Thicke set an example with a performance of the Growing Pains theme song, “As Long As We Got Each Other,” in tribute to his late father, Alan Thicke. Watch a replay below.

During the performance, Robin walked through the audience while throwback photos were displayed of himself as well as of fellow judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and host Nick Cannon. After the singer joined his co-stars on stage, the screen behind them showed a photo of a young Robin with his father on the set of Growing Pains. Alan Thicke starred as Dr. Jason Seaver on the sitcom from 1985 to 1992.

Cannon praised the performance, saying, “Give it up for my man Robin Thicke one more time, with an amazing tribute to America’s dad, and Robin’s dad, the unforgettable Alan Thicke.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Earlier this year, Robin shared a photo on his Instagram for Father’s Day of his father carrying him while he was young. “Happy Father’s Day! Miss you Pops. Wish you could carry me home tonight. Haa,” he wrote in the caption.

Alan Thicke died of a heart attack at the age of 69 on December 13th, 2016. In addition to Growing Pains, he co-starred in Netflix’s Fuller House, a sequel to the 1987–1995 sitcom Full House. Outside of starring in TV shows, he also wrote a few theme songs of his own, including the themes for Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life.

Robin Thicke’s last album was 2021’s On Earth, and in Heaven, which was heavily influenced by the deaths of his father and record executive and producer Andre Harrell. He’s best known for the hit single “Blurred Lines,” which was the subject of a landmark copyright infringement lawsuit from the estate of Marvin Gaye. In October 2021, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski alleged in her memoir that Thicke groped her during the video shoot for the song.